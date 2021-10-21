Navi Mumbai records zero Covid deaths in last 22 days

Even as the number of daily Covid cases for the age group 50-60 years has been stable for the last month and a half, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has not recorded any deaths in the last 22 days.

Around 7,500 tests are being conducted daily by NMMC, of which 60% is done by RT-PCR and 40% antigen test. As of now, 19.70 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have undergone Covid tests. In order to find as many possible cases, around 31 contact tracing is done after finding one positive case.

“Since August, the per-day Covid cases have come down to two digits and the death rate too dropped significantly. There was zero death reported on March 1 and after that in September, there were 12 days of zero deaths reported. Similarly in October, there were 10 days without any deaths reported and hence the mortality rate of Navi Mumbai has now gone down to 1.80%,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

Since March 2020, 1.80 lakh people have got infected with Covid, out of which 1.50 lakh have recovered. Thus, the recovery rate of Covid in Navi Mumbai is at 98%. The doubling rate of patients in the NMMC area currently is 1,773 days.

“The targeted testing and testing centres at APMC market along with the 101 vaccination centres have jointly been of significance in tackling the virus,” Bangar added.

Meanwhile, NMMC has also appealed to people to stay vigilant during the upcoming Diwali festival and maintain all Covid protocols while celebrating the festival so as to make sure that the cases do not increase.