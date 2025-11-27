Navi Mumbai’s civic projects, ready for months, await VIP inauguration dates

NAVI MUMBAI: The forceful unveiling of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Nerul by MNS leader Amit Thackeray has drawn fresh attention to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s growing list of completed projects worth ₹1,200-1,500 crore awaiting inauguration dates from the CM and deputy CM. Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 25, 2025: NMMC pending project Vashi bus terminus at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Major civic assets across transport, health, water supply and community infrastructure have been ready for months and years but are lying unused. Senior officials admit privately that the principal hurdle is securing a common CM–DCM date.

The biggest facility in limbo for over a year is the ₹190-crore Integrated Vashi Bus Terminus and Commercial Complex. “It has become a monument to indecision,” said former corporator Raju Shinde.

A Mother and Child Hospital in Koparkhairane and a ₹6-crore veterinary hospital in Juinagar, ready for nearly five years, are similarly idle. Critical completed water projects are also in limbo while ₹350-450 crore worth of community infrastructure such as vegetable markets and upgraded holding ponds—have remained unused for three to five years. “This is VIP culture at the public’s expense,” said MNS leader Gajanan Kale.

While municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said that the corporation had begun activating essential-service buildings, an NMMC official said on condition of anonymity, “Several projects will be commissioned as soon as we receive confirmations from the VVIPs.”