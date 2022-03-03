Navi Mumbai schools going offline at end of academic year worrying parents

It has become a matter of concern for parents as the private schools in Navi Mumbai are switching the medium of instruction for students from online to offline right towards the end of the academic year.

Across the city, many private schools are making it compulsory for the students to attend the school offline while terminating the online system completely.

The students of Podar International School, Nerul underwent a similar confusion after the management issued a circular making compulsory offline school and exams.

The circular issued on March 2 informed parents about the school discontinuing online classes from March 7 with reference to an earlier circular issued by the BMC on February 25, 2022.

“The school comes under NMMC jurisdiction, therefore the decision to go online based on a circular from another corporation holds no ground. Abrupt decision to go offline without considering that there could be parents who are working from outstation is not acceptable. Ideally, the school should retain hybrid schooling for at least this year, which even the State Government circular encourages,” said a parent from the school.

The social media group of the school was abuzz with parents sharing their fears and problems. Right from the financial burden to arranging for transport just for a few days of school and even health scare as students are not vaccinated were discussed at length.

“The transporters are charging for the whole month whereas technically there are only a few days of school left. Lower standard students are not vaccinated and calling them in full capacity means increasing the risk of contracting Covid,” stated another parent.

Parents from other private schools voiced similar concerns. “There are parents who have applied for a Leaving Certificate and relocated to Mumbai but are compelled to travel daily because school has made offline examination compulsory,” said a parent from DPS School, Nerul, wherein offline school is made compulsory from Class 7 onwards.

A similar ordeal was shared by another parent from Presentation Convent, ICSE, Nerul. “For Classes 8 to 10, there are no online classes. Many students didn’t attend school for one whole month but are now compelled to come only to give their exams,” said the parent.

Taking immediate note on March 2, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a notice forbidding the school from taking any such action without a meeting with the parents.

“There is no circular from the NMMC asking schools to opt for only offline classes. Therefore, no such decision from any private schools within our jurisdiction is valid,” said DMC (education), Jaydeep Pawar.

Podar management, on Thursday, revoked its earlier decision and issued notices of continuing with hybrid mode of teaching. The notice stated that offline mode was more effective in imparting quality education, therefore parents were asked to decide accordingly.

Principal of Podar School (ICSE), Bhushan Bonde, stated of complying with all directions of NMMC and doing everything in the best interests of the students. “The school will continue offering both online and offline mediums for both classes and examinations just like it has done for the past two years. Even for transport services, the past payment facility for the proportionate days attended is made available,” he said.

Repeated attempts to get in touch with the principals of DPS and Presentation Convent went unanswered. Text messages sent, too, were not reverted.