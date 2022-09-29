Navi Mumbai sees 25% rise in dengue, 230% rise in malaria cases this year

Navi Mumbai has witnessed a 25% increase in dengue and 230% increase in malaria cases this year as compared to last year.

The suspected dengue cases too have gone up this year. The corporation has claimed that the increase in the number of suspected cases is mainly due to the emphasis on monitoring every patient closely for the symptoms.

In 2021, from January to September, a total of 62,474 blood smears were collected for testing malaria while this year, the number has gone up to 83,870. While there were 20 malaria positive cases found last year, this year it went upto 66.

Of the 380 suspected dengue cases of last year till September, 28 were sent to Pune NIV of which eight were confirmed. While this year, of the 452 suspected cases, 26 were sent of which 10 were confirmed.

Last year, the maximum number of suspected dengue cases were found in September with 284 cases followed by August with 54 cases whereas this year, the highest cases were found in August with 140 cases followed by September with 133 cases.

Besides, the irregular rains that lead to stagnant water is one of the reasons for increased mosquito breeding.

“Along with preventive measures, we are emphasising on timely reporting of the cases to give the right treatment at the right time. During the monsoon, it was difficult for fogging and taking other preventive measures. When the rains stop, we take preventive measures,” said a health officer from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said.

While the corporation-run hospitals send the suspicious samples to Pune NIV for confirmation of the suspected dengue cases, not all private hospitals do the same.

“Sending the samples further for confirmation of dengue does not make a difference on the line of treatment as the suspected as well as confirmed dengue patients have to follow the same treatment. We send the samples further for confirmation to get it officially reported,” said NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

NMMC had also sent a notification to all private hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories to report all epidemic cases to the local supervising authority as per Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration (amendment) Rule 2021 in order to keep a tab of all suspected dengue and malaria cases in the city.