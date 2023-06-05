Accident at newly opened Nerul park to be probed

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner, Rajesh Narvekar, on Sunday, ordered an inquiry into an accident where six people got injured when a joyride at the newly opened Wonders Park in Nerul malfunctioned. Samruddhi Renose, a Vashi resident and mother of two, said, “We were planning to take our kids to the much-hyped park this Sunday. One expects the authorities to ensure all safety and we trust them. This has, however, shaken our confidence.” (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)

On Saturday, the mishap occurred at around 8.30pm on the Sky Swinger ride, a merry-go-round type of ride that ascends and descends while revolving. According to witnesses, the ride failed to stop as it descended, which led to their feet hitting the iron railing below. They were rushed to nearby Apollo Hospital and discharged after being treated.

“All the seven rides had been working fine since the park opened to the public on June 1. Ashwini Construction and Infrastructure manages the park and operators are appointed for each of the seven rides that are checked regularly,” said Narvekar. “The accident happened due to a technical glitch. I have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident to find out its cause and have also asked for immediate action against those found guilty.”

The park would not be shut as of now because the summer vacation of the school-going kids is going on, he said, adding, “All the rides will remain open except the Sky Swinger ride.”

The park was inaugurated on May 30 and visitors have questioned the safety of the joyrides in the park.

Samruddhi Renose, a Vashi resident and mother of two, said, “We were planning to take our kids to the much-hyped park this Sunday. One expects the authorities to ensure all safety and we trust them. This has, however, shaken our confidence.”

“Not just kids, but elders too enjoy such rides. The civic body will have to work harder to assure everyone,” she added.

Former corporator Sandeep Sutar rushed to the hospital upon getting the news. He slammed the civic body and said that NMMC took three years to renovate the park and just after three days there was an accident.

“Shockingly, the incident occurred despite claims by the civic body that the park had been modernised, that the maintenance, as well as testings, were done and that it was safe,” he added. “It could have been worse.”