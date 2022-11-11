Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Navy cook missing in Navi Mumbai; family seeks CBI probe

Navy cook missing in Navi Mumbai; family seeks CBI probe

mumbai news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old Navy officer, who worked as a chef at INS Abhimanyu base camp, Uran, Navi Mumbai, is missing since November 3

The officer, identified as Vishal Maheshkumar Bhatnagar, had joined the force around a year back. (HT PHOTO)
The officer, identified as Vishal Maheshkumar Bhatnagar, had joined the force around a year back. (HT PHOTO)
ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old Navy officer, who worked as a chef at INS Abhimanyu base camp, Uran, Navi Mumbai, is missing since November 3. The officer, identified as Vishal Maheshkumar Bhatnagar, had joined the force around a year back.

Vishal’s family reached Navi Mumbai on November 6 and registered a missing person complaint with Uran police. “We are not getting any good response from either the Navy or police. We have lost trust in the state police and hence want the case to be now investigated by CBI,” said Aman.

He added that even after knowing that his brother was missing, the Navy did not register a missing person’s complaint.

On November 3, Vishal had gone to his swimming classes outside the base camp and never returned. “The CCTV footage shows him coming out of the classes and after that nobody knows where he went,” said a police officer.

He added that no evidence leads to anything suspicious and it is being investigated further.

Meanwhile, an official from the Navy said, “The claims that the family is making about the Navy not doing anything is wrong. The family got to know about the missing from us itself. We had started our procedures in this case. In such cases, we have to act as per the Navy Act in which walking out this way without informing us is a crime.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out