Navy cook missing in Navi Mumbai; family seeks CBI probe

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old Navy officer, who worked as a chef at INS Abhimanyu base camp, Uran, Navi Mumbai, is missing since November 3. The officer, identified as Vishal Maheshkumar Bhatnagar, had joined the force around a year back.

Vishal’s family reached Navi Mumbai on November 6 and registered a missing person complaint with Uran police. “We are not getting any good response from either the Navy or police. We have lost trust in the state police and hence want the case to be now investigated by CBI,” said Aman.

He added that even after knowing that his brother was missing, the Navy did not register a missing person’s complaint.

On November 3, Vishal had gone to his swimming classes outside the base camp and never returned. “The CCTV footage shows him coming out of the classes and after that nobody knows where he went,” said a police officer.

He added that no evidence leads to anything suspicious and it is being investigated further.

Meanwhile, an official from the Navy said, “The claims that the family is making about the Navy not doing anything is wrong. The family got to know about the missing from us itself. We had started our procedures in this case. In such cases, we have to act as per the Navy Act in which walking out this way without informing us is a crime.”