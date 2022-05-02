Nawab Malik being treated at JJ Hospital for three days, his lawyer tells court
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, was undergoing treatment at state-run JJ Hospital in a serious condition for the past three days, his lawyer informed the court on Monday.
Kushal Mor, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's counsel, said Malik's condition came to light after his family members when to visit him at the jail to deliver home-cooked food. Stating that Malik's (62) condition deteriorated in Arthur Road prison, Mor urged the court to allow the minister to be shifted to a private hospital.
Special judge RN Rokade expressed concern as the prison authorities had not informed the court about Malik's condition and that he had been taken to hospital. The court then sought a report from the hospital with detailed information about Malik's ailment and whether his treatment can continue there. Report would have to be submitted by May 5.
In his interim bail plea, the NCP leader had earlier told the court that he was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.
The hearing was currently underway.
The ED had arrested the NCP leader, currently in judicial custody, on February 23 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
MP: Police buy motorcycle for man delivering food on bicycle
In a humanitarian gesture, some Indore police personnel have purchased a motorcycle for a 22-year-old employee of an online food delivery firm after they saw Jay Halde working hard to delivery food parcels at people's homes on his bicycle. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi on Monday said during night patrolling, he recently saw Jay Halde drenched in sweat while cycling fast to delivery food parcels here in Madhya Pradesh.
Karauli incident was an experiment by BJP: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that violence cannot be the answer to violence and what happened in Karauli was “an experiment by the BJP”, which “has been done in seven states on Ram Navami”. The CM further said that the BJP is thinking of ways on how to stop development works.
Mumbai airport runways shut on May 10 between 11 am-5pm. Details here
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will be closed for a day as a part of the monsoon contingency plan. "The airport's both runways 14/32 and 09/27 will remain non-operational on May 10, 2022, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work," CSMIA spokesperson. The airport will be shut from 11am to 5pm on Tuesday (May 10). "All operations will resume as usual from May 10, 2022 post 5pm," CSMIA spokesperson said.
Punjab approves recruitment to 26,454 posts, one MLA one pension scheme
The Punjab cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday approved the recruitment to 26,454 posts at different levels in various departments of the state government. The cabinet also cleared the one MLA one pension scheme for which Mann had already made an announcement 10 days after taking charge as the CM in March. The state government will bring out a new policy to give pensions to former MLAs.
On Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ‘deadline’, Mumbai mayor's ‘court dates’ warning
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, responding to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum, said on Monday that loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules, and if anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit, they should be removed. She, however, warned Maharashtra Navnirmal Sena workers of not taking the law into their hands, "otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates".
