Nawab Malik’s son and daughter-in-law booked for giving fake marriage certificate to get visa

The police have booked NCP leader Nawab Malik’s elder son Faraz and daughter-in-law Laura Hamleen for allegedly submitting a fake marriage certificate to convert a tourist visa into Entry-X1 – a special visa granted to individuals of Indian origin or to foreigners who have married Indian nationals.

The complainant in this case is Sanjay Salunkhe, a police inspector attached to the special branch of Mumbai police, which deals with passports and visas.

“The case is registered against the duo on charges of cheating, forgery, forgery for the purpose of cheating, using as genuine a forged document or electronic record, and common intention under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act 1946,” Manoj Patil, DCP, zone V, said.

Hamleen, a French national, had in July 2019 come to the city on a tourist visa, Salunkhe has alleged. Her visa was to expire on September 9, 2019, and therefore she had submitted documents to the special branch for converting her tourist visa into an Entry XI visa, claiming that she had married Faraz, the complaint said.

“Hamleen said her wedding was on April 27, 2015, at Grand Yashodan Hall at Kalina Road, Kurla. She had also submitted supporting documents in this regard,” an officer attached to Kurla police station said.

The special branch had also called Faraz for questioning as he was earlier married to Bushra Sandusha and had two daughters from that marriage.

“Faraz had not divorced his first wife but had married Hamleen and was staying with her. As Hamleen was pregnant, the officials took it as a case of emergency and instead of converting her visa into Entry X1, gave her Entry X-Misc visa which was extended till November 23, 2020. Later when she again applied to get her visa converted into Entry X1, the authorities wrote to the L ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for verification of the marriage certificate,” the police officer said.

Civic authorities informed the police that though Faraz had applied for a marriage certificate online, it was not issued to him as he had not submitted the requisite documents.

“Despite knowing that their marriage certificate was fake, Faraz and Hamleen gave it to the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer and the special branch to get a permanent visa for her,” the police officer said.

“We will inquire into all aspects and then decide the further course of action,” Patil said.

Malik, MLA from Kurla’s Anushakti Nagar, has another son, Amir, and two daughters - Sana and Nilofer.