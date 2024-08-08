Naya Nagar riots case: Jail officers grant equal liberty to six accused in Thane jail

MUMBAI: On the day Hindustan Times reported on the plight of six accused who alleged that they were illegally confined in an 8X8 cell, Thane jail authorities started granting “equal liberty” to them – at par with other inmates. HT Image

“Thanks to HT for this reporting, it yielded results. From today, inmates are being given liberty at par with others but in a separate compound,” said a representative of the accused, who were arrested in January in connection with the riots in Naya Nagar in Mira Road.

Through their lawyer, the parents of the six accused had on July 31 written to various authorities, including the Bombay High Court, claiming that the six under-trial prisoners were being illegally confined to an 8-feet by 8-feet cell in the Thane jail and allowed to step out only for an hour, when others lodged in the same jail enjoyed the “limited freedom” for around 7 hours a day.

In the complaint, their lawyer has said that the illegal confinement had adversely affected the mental health of the six young men, and they had developed suicidal tendencies.

On January 22, Naya Nagar was gripped in tension after a mob of around 50 people forcibly stopped and vandalized some vehicles carrying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ flags when they were passing through the locality. The Mira Road police arrested 21 people in connection with the riots and six of them --- Zaid Ashraf Sayyed, Adil Hasnain Khan, Zuhaib Abdul Malik Khan, Mohammed Kasim Rafiq Sayyed, Rehman Tajuddin Shaikh and Javed Chand Miya – all residents of Naya Nagar, are lodged in Thane central jail. The remaining accused are lodged in Arthur Road, Taloja and Kalyan jails.

The complaint filed by their advocate claimed that while the other accused lodged in other jails are treated at par with other prisoners, the six lodged in Thane jail are discriminated against and are allowed to step out of their cells only for an hour during the day.

The complaint added that many of these accused are around 20 years of age, having no antecedents, but they are treated differently and “such treatment to prisoners amounts to infringement of the fundamental right to be treated equal, at par with other prisoners,” the complaint stated.