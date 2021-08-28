NCB arrests actor Gaurav Dixit in drugs case in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested Bollywood actor Gaurav Dixit who was wanted in connection with a drug case from April this year. The agency had conducted search at his residence in Andheri on April 3 and allegedly seized multiple drugs including mephedrone (MD) worth ₹1.5 lakh. Dixit had managed to flee before NCB officials reached his residence in Lokhandwala, Andheri.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede confirmed Dixit’s arrest from Mumbai and said the agency would producer him in the court on Saturday.

A raid was conducted at his house on April 3 following the arrest of actor Ajaz Khan, who purportedly revealed, in his statement to the agency, that he used to buy MDMA from Dixit. Khan was arrested on April 1 after his alleged link surfaced with alleged drug peddler Shadab Shaikh, who was nabbed by the agency from his residence in Andheri on March 25 following a raid. NCB had found 61 grams of mephedrone and 160 grams of ephedrine from the spot.

“During Shaikh’s interrogation, Khan’s name cropped up, and we found some incriminating evidence against the latter,” said Wankhede.

During interrogation, Khan revealed Dixit’s name and said he used to purchase MDMA and other drugs from the latter. After a preliminary investigation, it was found that Dixit was supplying drugs in Bollywood.

When NCB team visited Dixit’s residence in Lokhandwala on April 3, he was not present there. Agency contacted one of his relatives and his house was raided. Multiple drugs such as hashish, cannabis and MDMA were found in the fridge. “We also discovered MD in the house,” said Wankhede. During the search, the agency also found the packaging materials of drugs at several places in the house.

“Dixit was staying with his girlfriend who is a foreign national. Both were entering the building, but when they saw the police vehicle and learnt about the raid, the duo fled from there,” he said.