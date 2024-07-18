NCB arrests key member in mephedrone trafficking syndicate seizure

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai zonal unit has arrested Sufiyan Khan, a significant operative of an inter-state narcotics trafficking syndicate. Khan’s arrest follows his suspected involvement in a case involving the seizure of 31.5 kg of Mephedrone valued at ₹60 crore in the illicit markets. HT Image

According to NCB sources, Khan had been evading authorities since the agency’s crackdown on the syndicate on June 26. He was intercepted at a lodge in Vashi on Monday and is now in NCB custody. Khan, known for his multiple police cases, played a pivotal role in the syndicate’s operations, sources added. Earlier in June, NCB arrested three other alleged members of the syndicate and seized suspected drug-sale proceeds amounting to ₹69.13 lakh.

“Sufiyan Khan is a crucial link in the drug syndicate. His arrest was the culmination of extensive efforts by NCB Mumbai, tracking his movements across multiple hideouts and changing phone numbers since our seizure of 31.5 kg of Mephedrone,” said Amit Ghawate, additional director of NCB Mumbai, an officer of the Indian Revenue Service.

The June seizure followed an operation based on credible intelligence about the syndicate’s large-scale drug trafficking in Mumbai and surrounding areas. “Our investigation identified a network centered around Nagpada/Dongri, led by Musharaf JK and associates. On June 26, surveillance confirmed a significant drug delivery planned by Musharaf, leading to his interception with 10 kg of Mephedrone,” a source said.

Subsequent NCB actions led to the seizure of two more Mephedrone consignments: 10.5 kg along with sale proceeds at one storage site and 11 kg at another location. The seized contraband was destined for distribution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, sources confirmed.