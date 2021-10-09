Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB raids residence of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday morning raided the residence of film producer Imtiaz Khatri in Bandra and summoned him to appear before the agency for inquiry in connection with the cruise ship rave party bust
Khatri has been summoned for investigation at the NCB office. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 03:55 PM IST
By Manish K Pathak

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday morning raided the residence of film producer Imtiaz Khatri in Bandra and summoned him to appear before the agency for inquiry in connection with the cruise ship rave party bust.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB confirmed the raid at Khatri’s residence by his team. He, however, refused to divulge anything more on the raid.

Khatri has been summoned for investigation at the NCB office today, added Wankhede.

The agency also detained a drug peddler from Santacruz for investigation. The peddler’s link was found during the interrogation of the arrested accused in the cruise drug bust case, said an NCB officer.

The NCB has arrested a total of 18 accused so far in the cruise drug bust case including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha, a Nigerian national drug peddler and others.

Eight accused, including Aryan Khan, were sent to judicial custody on Friday while others are in NCB custody for further investigation.

The agency on Saturday (October 2) night raided a cruise ship at an International cruise terminal, green gate in Mumbai and busted a drug party. Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and five others were nabbed and brought to the NCB office and were arrested on October 3. They were arrested under section 8C, 20B, 27 read with 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, after officers seized 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of charas (hasish), 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), 5 grams MD and cash worth 1.33 lakh from the cruise ship.

After the investigation with the arrested accused, the NCB team conducted a raid at Jogeshwari and arrested one drug peddler, Qadir Abdul Qayyum Sheikh with 2.5 grams of ecstasy and 54.3 grams (commercial quantity) of mephedrone worth 5 lakh in his possession on October 4.

