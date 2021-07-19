NCB seizes drugs, cash and gold worth 1.17 crore in Bandra, 3 arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a major drug cartel run by two women at Bandra-Kurla area of Mumbai and allegedly seized 109.8 grams of Mephedrone (commercial quantity), ₹77.92 lakh, and 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs. 29.4 lakhs from their residences in Bandra and intercepted their three drug peddlers, officials said.

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said, “The NCB Mumbai team received several complaints from local residents of Bandra area and some of them even sent emails about this organised drug gang and their drug distribution activity, especially amongst underage children”.

The gang was headed by two women and they have a network of many drug peddlers under their command, he said. They have been selling contraband, especially mephedrone, in Bandra, BKC and Kurla and some of the nearby areas, Wankhede added.

The women are notorious drug suppliers and live in an adjacent house in Bharat Nagar area of Bandra (West). They are known to use minor children for drug distribution to consumers.

The arrested drug peddlers are identified as Shahnawaz Shahid Khan, Aalam Naeem Khan and Ravi Arhhan Memon.

NCB officials were deployed several days to gather information in the particular area in different attire and after getting the specific information a team mounted surveillance near Bori Kabrasthan, LBS Road in Kurla (West) and intercepted two persons identified as Shahnawaz Shahid Khan and Aalam Naeem Khan.

After frisking them, the agency seized 56 grams of mephedrone and Rs. 4.20 lakh from their possession on Sunday evening, added Wankhede.

After the interrogation both the accused revealed the names of the women who live in Bandra. NCB officials then raided the house of the suspected women and seized 53.8 grams of mephedrone, Rs. 73 lakh and 585.5grams of gold ornaments worth Rs. 29.4 lakh from their residences on Monday, added Wankhede.

During further investigation, the officials intercepted one peddler, Ravi Arhhan Memon, from Bharat Nagar area in BKC, Bandra on Monday morning. Three drug peddlers have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The agency is looking for the women to nab them soon. Further investigation is going on, said an NCB official.