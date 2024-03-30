NCB seizes Meth worth 53.2 lakh in Goa, arrests two

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Goa seized 532 grams of methamphetamine, a psychotropic substance, worth ₹53.2 lahk in illicit markets, from two alleged members of an interstate drug trafficking network and arrested them. The contraband was seized in Candolim, Goa, by the NCB’s local unit.

The contraband was seized in Candolim, Goa, by the NCB’s local unit. One of the two arrested persons, J Singh, is allegedly the network’s Rajasthan-based kingpin. His Goa-based associate, R Singh, was also nabbed for allegedly providing logistical support to him. The two arrested persons were allegedly involved in previous instances of drug trafficking also, NCB sources said.

The NCB had received an information that due to strict checking at various checkpoints at airports, parcel offices and land routes in view of the forthcoming elections, and with Goa being a popular tourist attraction, a locally - operated syndicate was eyeing an opportunity to supply narcotics drugs there. NCB had thereafter kept the movements of a suspect, J Singh, who had suspicious linkages in Goa and had recently arrived there to allegedly conclude a drug deal, under surveillance, according to NCB - Goa’s Additional Director, Amit Ghawate.

On March 27, upon confirmation about his alleged possession of drug in bulk quantity, the NCB Goa team intercepted J Singh, which resulted in the recovery of 532 gram of methamphetamine and the seizure of a vehicle that was being used for drug deliveries, NCB sources said. J Singh had returned to India last year after working abroad. As stated in his alleged voluntary statement, J Singh was in the need of quick money and was convinced that he could earn as such through the illicit drug business. He later allegedly motivated his Goa - based friend, R Singh, to join the drug trafficking business, NCB sources said. R Singh had allegedly established contacts across various platforms for the illicit activity, NCB sources said.