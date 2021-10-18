NCP attacks NCB over counselling session for Aryan Khan

While Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and state minister Nawab Malik attacked the Narcotics Control Bureau again on Monday alleging that the central agency resorted to cheap publicity with the claim of counselling actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in jail, the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that the NCP leaders have been hindering the NCB probe and it may badly affect the investigation leading to the risk to the security of the country.

Reacting to the claims by the NCB officials that agency’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede had a counselling session with Aryan Khan, Malik demanded that the NCB should release the video of the counselling session. He said that the NCB officials should stop planting stories for cheap publicity and if they have had a session with the accused, they should come out with the video evidence.

“The officers who talk about electronic evidence should come out with the video on counseling Aryan Khan to clarify about when did they do the counselling, did they actually go inside jail,” Malik said.

According to the media reports Wankhede held a counselling session with Khan and other seven accused in the cruise drugs seizure case, two days ago. The accused are currently lodged in the Arthur Road prison.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged, “NCP leader and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik has been repeatedly targeting NCB, which has been taking strict action against drug peddling. All the parties should support the drive by the central agencies.”