NCP faces leadership void; family member expected to step in

MUMBAI: Ajit Pawar's sudden death has left a leadership vacuum in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), with no successor commanding both organisational authority and the confidence of its MLAs. Senior leaders say a smooth transition would require a member of the Pawar family to assume charge, and Ajit's wife Sunetra is being seen as the most suitable choice.

Ajit’s death comes 31 months after he split the NCP down the middle, in July 2023, deserting his uncle Sharad Pawar. When he walked away, he took more than 40 of the NCP’s 54 MLAs with him, to join the BJP-led Mahayuti government.

“Only a member of the Pawar family would be able to take over the leadership of the party. No one else will be accepted by the party’s leaders and MLAs,” said a senior MLA.

Another senior functionary said parties rooted in politically powerful families usually pass the baton to a family member. “We have so many examples, such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) among others,” he said. “It is too early to speculate but one thing is certain, the new leader will come from Ajit Dada’s family.”

In the last state elections, in 2024, under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, the NCP won 41 seats in the 288-member legislative assembly. The party has ten ministerial positions in the Mahayuti government, nine cabinet berths and one a minister of state rank. Also, one cabinet position has been vacant since December last year, when Manikrao Kokate was forced to step down.

However, in the Lok Sabha polls only months earlier, the party bagged only one seat. Ajit’s wife, Sunetra, who lost to his cousin Supriya Sule in Baramati, was later nominated as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Party leaders say that, for several years, Sunetra has been actively involved in political and organisational matters in Baramati, the Pawar family’s home turf. She had even managed the party’s functioning during her husband’s absence.

Beyond the NCP’s leadership, questions have also arisen over who will fill Ajit’s shoes as deputy chief minister and finance minister in the Mahayuti government. According to NCP leaders, the process is expected to begin with the Baramati assembly constituency, where a by-election will take place in a few months.

“There will be a by-election, where Sunetra or Parth Pawar (Ajit’s son) is expected to be fielded. That person will be elected unopposed and become a minister in the Mahayuti government,” the NCP MLA said.

“If the BJP leadership adopts a soft approach, that person may even replace Ajit Dada as deputy chief minister. However, they will not get the finance portfolio, for which the NCP will have to select a senior minister,” he said.

Some NCP leaders believe Sunetra would be an apt choice for the Baramati by-election as she already has a strong rapport with party MLAs.

On the other hand, Ajit’s elder son Parth, has been a part of political decisions taken within the family. He has been politically active in Baramati and wanted a Rajya Sabha seat but deferred to his mother when she failed to win a Lok Sabha seat. Incidentally, Parth had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Maval in 2019.

On replacing Ajit as deputy chief minister, a senior NCP leader said the BJP, the senior partner in the Mahayuti government, may not look for a replacement. “They (BJP) may argue that the post of second deputy chief minister was created specifically for Ajit Pawar. In his absence, the position could cease to exist,” he said. Rather, the BJP may appoint Parth as a minister in the state government, he said.

For the last few months, there has been speculation of a merger between both the NCP factions. It is believed discussions were at an advanced stage but Ajit’s death has put a question mark on these plans. Party leaders believe these plans will be put on the backburner as remaining in the government will provide much-needed stability to the party at this critical juncture.

“It is necessary considering the defeat the party faced in the recent local body polls, especially in the municipal corporation elections. We will have to work hard to strengthen our base and further decisions will be made based on the circumstances at that time,” he said.

During the polls, the NCP lost even the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune municipal corporation elections, where Ajit had thrown his full weight against his Mahayuti ally, the BJP, but couldn’t turn the tide.