NCP leader seeks permission to recite Quran, Hanuman Chalisa outside PM Modi’s residence
Mumbai: Amid a row sparked by the right-wing over the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Fahmida Khan has sought permission from union home minister Amit Shah to read holy scriptures of all faiths, including the Quran and Hanuman Chalisa, outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi.
The move comes at the time when Navneet Rana, an independent member of parliament from Amravati and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana, wanted to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra residence Matoshri, which led to a showdown with Shiv Sena cadres in Mumbai last week.
The Rana couple, who had declared their support to the BJP, was arrested by the police under sedition and other charges on Friday. BJP leaders have criticised the Mumbai police for their arrest.
“I Fahmida Khan residing at Kandivali in Mumbai requesting you to grant me permission to recite Namaaz, Hanuman Chalisa, Navkar Mantra (Jain Chant), Guru Granth (Sikh Scripture) and Novena (Catholic Prayer) outside the residence of our beloved prime minister Narendra Modi. Kindly communicate to me the date and time for the same,” states the letter seeking permission that was sent to the union home minister on April 23.
“I want to end this hate being spread against Muslims across the country and bring back peace and communal harmony. For which I am ready to read and recite holy scriptures of all faiths including Jain scriptures which our prime minister and Union home minister follow. This may help in restoring the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindustani for Ganges–Yamuna Culture) in the country. It may also help the country to overcome major issues such as fuel price hikes, inflation and unemployment,” she told Hindustan Times.
On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the feelings towards their religion need to be confined to themselves and it should not result in creating hate against other communities which is happening at present.
“…If you want to conduct some religious ritual then you can do it at your home but if you declare to do it outside my home then you cannot blame me for the resentment coming from me or my followers... I am hoping that the current situation will die down in the next few days. People like me will remain concerned and work to not allow creating hate and differences among communities and bring back the state to its old tradition,” the former chief minister said referring to the showdown between the Rana couple and Sena workers.
Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
Chandigarh makes masks compulsory in closed environments
With the daily Covid-19 cases rising gradually in Chandigarh, the UT administration on Monday once again made face masks compulsory in closed environments and announced violators will be fined ₹500. Amid sharp decline in cases in March, the UT administration had made masks optional only on April 4, two years after the mask rule was first imposed in March 2020, when the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the pandemic's outbreak.
Prayagraj killings: Cops off to Bihar on trail of Kharwar gang
PRAYAGRAJ A police team has been sent to Bihar's Rohtas district in search of absconding members of the Kharwar gang on suspicion of their involvement in the recent murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj's Khevrajpur village. Kingpins Baliram Kharwar and Pradeep Kharwar received bullet injuries during an encounter with police teams while four of their accomplices – Anish Kharwar, Sumit Kharwar, Sandol Kharwar and Amraj Kharwar were also arrested.
SAD takes dig at Punjab CM over Delhi visit
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday took a dig at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over his visit to schools in the national capital to study the “Delhi Model” of education. SAD spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the SAD had some time back advised Mann to visit the meritorious and Adarsh schools established by the erstwhile Akali government so that the neglect they had suffered during the past five years of Congress rule could be corrected.
