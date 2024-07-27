NCP MLC Babajani Durrani likely to rejoin Sharad Pawar’s faction

Mumbai: MLC Babajani Durrani is expected to rejoin Sharad Pawar’s NCP, citing ideological clashes with BJP and Shiv Sena. His term ends Saturday. On Friday, Durrani’s son Junaid attended a meeting in Parbhani with NCP (SP) President Jayant Patil, seeking an election ticket for his father from Pathri. Patil assured him of discussing the matter with MVA partners. The shift follows a meeting between Patil and Durrani on Thursday. Durrani said, “Ideologically, NCP doesn’t fit with BJP and Shiv Sena, making adjustment difficult.” Junaid praised Sharad Pawar and emphasised their continued loyalty despite physical separation. Jayant Patil acknowledged their strength and promised to address the issue in seat-sharing talks. In a related event, Gokul Zirwal, son of NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal, expressed his desire to contest against his father if given the chance by NCP (SP).

HT Image