NCP releases poll manifesto, promises several minority welfare schemes

Mumbai: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks on Muslims in Rajasthan’s Banswara district during poll campaign, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is BJP’s ally in Maharashtra released its manifesto on Monday for the elections and promised several schemes for minorities, especially Muslims. Mumbai, India – April 22, 2024: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel release party’s manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In its manifesto, the party has underlined that it believes in the right to live irrespective of caste, creed and religion and stressed that it keeps faith in equality, fraternity and unity. It has also demanded a caste-based census, a demand first raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The election manifesto of Ajit faction promises several schemes for the minority community. It includes setting up Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute to provide them opportunities for higher education, entrepreneurship and employment, giving semi-English status to Urdu medium schools, service and facility-centric policy for Haj pilgrims, and education and employment opportunities for girls from the minority community among others.

“We will endeavour to have Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute at the national level. We will continue to push for implementing measures and funds to ensure that the students from minority communities will get opportunities of higher education, entrepreneurship and employment through this institution,” states the election manifesto.

It will be based on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) which provides loans for higher education and loans for setting up micro-enterprises to the youths from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community among other activities, NCP leaders said. “We will try to upgrade the educational quality of the Urdu medium schools to semi-English schools in order to raise their educational standard,” the manifesto said, adding “We will try for the special financial policy by the Centre.”

The party, which is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, also said, “We will insist on the service and facility-centric policy for the Haj pilgrims.”

NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also defended their decision to join the BJP-led coalition. “Everyone is aware of Shiv Sena’s ideology. Congress and Shiv Sena never joined hands until Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was alive. With the changing political situation, we all have to make some decisions and I am not alone. Several leaders such as Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), J Jayalalithaa (AIADMK), and Nitish Kumar (JDU) have taken similar decisions in the past,” he clarified.

The Prime Minister drew backlash over his remarks at an election rally in Banswara where he claimed that the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s administration had asserted that Muslims deserve the first right to the nation’s resources. He also warned against the possibility of the Congress distributing the country’s wealth among “infiltrators” and families with more children if voted to power, which is being seen as a clear reference to the Muslims.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right to the country’s assets. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree with this?” Modi said asking the crowd.

He went on to say, “Congress’s manifesto says they will take stock of the gold that mothers and daughters have and will distribute that wealth. Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right to wealth. This urban Naxal thinking will not spare even the mangal sutras of my mothers and sister,” he alleged.