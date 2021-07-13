NCP slams Yogi Adityanath, says Maharashtra has two-child norm for the past 21 years

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for his “much hyped” two-child policy. The ruling party in the state said Uttar Pradesh chief minister is making a lot of noise over the policy which is not new for Maharashtra. The policy has been in place in the state for the past 21 years.

On World Population Day, Yogi Adityanath launched a population policy with an aim to incentivise couples who do not have more than two children. The UP law commission that has formulated a population control bill said the policy would be voluntary and nobody would be forced to follow any rule. However, if any person decides on his or her own to not have more than two children, they will be eligible for government schemes, while those who do not follow the policy, will face restrictions in government jobs, availing ration, and other benefits.

Nawab Malik, chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister, said that Maharashtra has had this policy for the last 21 years. “Yogi Adityanath is making a lot of noise about the policy, which has been implemented in Maharashtra since 2000. Those who have more than two children are not allowed to contest any of the local body elections in the state. Also, they are not allowed to take benefits of government welfare schemes for more than two children,” he said.

“Adityanath should also make a policy for Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who are in favour of producing more children (in order to increase Hindu population),” he said, referring to remarks made by right-wing leaders in the past about increasing Hindu population.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the BJP-ruled Assam is also pushing for a similar move with its chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stating last week that population norms will be slowly implemented for government schemes.