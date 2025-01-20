Mumbai: By the time the first rays of sunlight bathed the city, it was already abuzz with the energy of thousands of runners. Celebrating its 20th edition on Sunday, the Tata Mumbai Marathon kicked off at 5 am, marking two decades of a cherished tradition. Enthusiasts, including some of the world’s finest and experienced runners, woke in the early hours, some travelling across states, to line up at the starting point. Nearly 60,000 runners take over streets for 20th Mumbai Marathon

Despite the sweltering heat and lingering concerns about air pollution, participants were undeterred as they dashed through South Mumbai’s traffic-free streets. Whether they were seasoned athletes chasing personal bests or walkers championing social causes, the joy and camaraderie of the marathon were palpable. This year’s marathon saw a modest increase in participation, with 59,967 runners on ground and another 5,353 taking part virtually—a slight uptick from last year’s 59,515. While the demographics remained predominantly male, most participants opted for the 5.9 km Dream Run, showcasing the event’s mass appeal. “The energy here is unmatched,” said a participant who travelled from Bengaluru.

A star-studded affair

Adding to the event’s glamour were notable personalities like Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who flagged off the event, MLA Chhagan Bhujbal, chief secretary Sujata Saunik, actress Kalki Koechlin, songwriter Gulzar, and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Former municipal commissioner Iqbal S Chahal also made an appearance, further underscoring the marathon’s stature.

Weather and challenges

Runners faced high temperatures and humidity that tested their endurance. At Colaba, temperatures reached 33°C with 83% humidity, while Santacruz recorded a peak of 34.3°C with 77% humidity—several degrees above normal, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Veteran runner Adisheha, 70, who travelled from Bengaluru, reflected on the challenges: “I set a personal best of 4 hours and 10 minutes in Bengaluru’s marathon recently. But here, the humidity slowed me down. Starting the race at 4 am might have mitigated this.” Yet, he praised the organisers, calling it “Mumbai’s best-managed marathon.” Ethiopian runner Shitaye Eshete, who completed the race in 2 hours, 25 minutes, and 29 seconds, described the climate as a struggle despite the excellent arrangements.

Marine Drive’s iconic horizon was veiled in haze, raising concerns over air pollution. Awaaz Foundation reported pollutant levels along the route exceeding national standards. The Mumbai Pollution Control Board (MPCB) deployed eight mobile air-quality monitoring vans, but official readings were still pending at the time of reporting. The city’s average AQI stood at 155, with ozone being the primary pollutant.

“The difference in air quality was immediately noticeable when I arrived from Bengaluru,” said Tarun Kumar, a half-marathon participant. “But during the run, adrenaline took over, masking the impact.”

Despite the challenges, the event remained a testament to spirit and determination. From elite runners breaking records to casual participants soaking in the festive atmosphere, the marathon continued to inspire.

The race timeline

The event adhered to its traditional schedule:

5 am: Marathon amateurs tackled the gruelling 42 km stretch from CSMT, while half-marathoners and police runners started from Mahim Reti Bundar.

6 am: The 10 km run began.

7:20 am: The elite runners took off.

7:22 am: The 1.3 km champions-with-disabilities race commenced.

7:35 am: The senior citizens’ 4.2 km run began.

8:15 am: The highly anticipated 5.9 km Dream Run brought the event to a close, with participants showcasing creativity through costumes, banners, and causes.