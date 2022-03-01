Nearly 60K travelled in AC local trains on CR in a week

MUMBAI: Nearly 60,000 passengers travelled by new air-conditioned (AC) local train services that were introduced on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT) and Kalyan in just a week.

Central Railway has stated that there has been a growth in the number of people travelling by the AC local train services. On February 21, 7,500 passengers availed the AC train services while 13,500 passengers travelled by the AC local train on February 28.

Train services are operational on the slow as well as the fast railway corridor between CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat Kasara railway stations.

In just one week, 59,386 passengers travelled by the AC local train services between February 21 and February 28.

36 new local train services have been introduced on the Central Railway mainline, of which 34 local train services are AC. To introduce additional train services on the mainline the Central Railway removed 16 AC local train services from the harbour railway.

“There has been an increase of passengers travelling by AC local trains. The growth in the number of passengers is slow but we are anticipating the number to increase,” said a senior Central Railway official.

On average, nearly 5,000 commuters travel by one non AC local train during peak hours on the Central and Western Railway.

Passenger associations have stated that the number of passengers will only increase after the fare of the AC trains is reduced.

“People want to travel by AC local trains. There will be more demand for the trains in the future considering the weather. However, the fares of the AC local trains should be reduced immediately only then the passengers will increase, “ said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.