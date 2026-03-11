Mumbai: The Malad police have arrested a 40-year-old man from Gurugram for allegedly threatening his uncle, a businessman, and his family by posing as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding a ₹5-crore ransom. Nephew poses as Bishnoi gang member, demands ₹5 crore from uncle

According to the police, the accused, identified as Kailash Omprakash Agarwal, 40, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, had allegedly sent threatening WhatsApp messages and voice notes to his uncle, Babulal Madanlal Agarwal, 62, who lives at Sheetal Chhaya on S.V. Road in Malad West with his son Amit Agarwal, 40. Babulal received the messages between February 22 and February 24, warning that his family and relatives would be killed if he failed to pay ₹5 crore. The messages and voice recordings claimed to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Alarmed by the threats and aware of recent extortion attempts carried out in the gang’s name, Babulal approached the Malad police, following which a case was registered under Section 308(5) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Subsequently, the police’s Crime Detection Team launched an investigation and monitored the activity around the complainant. On March 2, Babulal received another message from international numbers, demanding money, prompting the police to initiate a detailed technical probe.

Investigators found that the sender had used VPN-based IP address masking and other digital tools to conceal his identity. “The accused tried to hide his location by using modern internet technologies such as VPN networks,” a police officer said.

Further technical analysis traced the origin of the messages to Gurugram near Delhi. A police team was then sent to Haryana, where, with the assistance of the local police, the suspect was tracked and arrested from the Noida–Gurugram region on Monday.

The police then discovered that the accused was the complainant’s nephew. He allegedly took advantage of the fear surrounding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—whose name has recently surfaced in several extortion threats, including those targeting businessmen and film personalities—to intimidate his uncle.