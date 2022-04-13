Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures.
The two have been booked under the Alcohol Prohibition Act. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police.
Mate and Nagpure, along with other policemen, were deployed on the first floor of the D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul on Monday evening for the IPL bandobast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans match. During the match, Mate and Nagpure went to their IPL duty in a drunken state, said a police official.
By 10.30pm, they left their spot and went to the ground floor and entered the bio-bubble. The other police staff tried stopping them following which the duo had a verbal spat with them and ran towards the ground. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
Nerul police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed an FIR. “The medical reports of the duo are awaited. Meanwhile, we have issued a notice to both,” said Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector of Nerul police station.
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
NMMC conducts cricket for blind as part of its Sports for All vision
Men dressed in whites braved the hot weather on Tuesday to play cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur. This match was no ordinary cricket match. The players involved were all blind. In a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a 10-over promotional cricket match was organised specially for the blind. Their coach gave them a detailed overview about the ground and the condition of the pitch.
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when Saurabh was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias a resident of Dharauli village, Devansh Singh, under Rasoolabad police station.
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
