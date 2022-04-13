Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state

Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures.

The two have been booked under the Alcohol Prohibition Act. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police.

Mate and Nagpure, along with other policemen, were deployed on the first floor of the D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul on Monday evening for the IPL bandobast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans match. During the match, Mate and Nagpure went to their IPL duty in a drunken state, said a police official.

By 10.30pm, they left their spot and went to the ground floor and entered the bio-bubble. The other police staff tried stopping them following which the duo had a verbal spat with them and ran towards the ground. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.

Nerul police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed an FIR. “The medical reports of the duo are awaited. Meanwhile, we have issued a notice to both,” said Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector of Nerul police station.