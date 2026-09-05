NAVI MUMBAI: Days after a video of a late-night brawl outside Nerul railway station, involving a group of people including minors, went viral on social media, the incident has now triggered a wider crackdown on drug use, illegal narcotics sales and anti-social activity in Navi Mumbai. The clash, which followed an argument over suspected drug use, led the Navi Mumbai police, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Cidco to launch a joint late-night operation and has now spurred a push for permanent police beat posts at every railway station in the city. Nerul station brawl leads to crackdown on drugs across Navi Mumbai

Four people were injured after an argument over an accidental bump while walking escalated into a violent clash outside the western side of Nerul station in Sector 20. Those involved allegedly attacked each other with plastic crates, stones and their hands.

Between 11.30pm on September 1 and 1.30am on September 2, teams from the three agencies checked both sides of Nerul station and other vulnerable locations. Homeless people and suspected drug users were removed from the station premises as part of the drive.

The action came amid complaints from residents and commuters about the alleged sale and consumption of ganja and other intoxicants in dark corners, underpasses and other poorly monitored spaces. Public drinking, gambling and illegal gutkha sales have also been reported. Women, students and senior citizens have particularly raised concerns about safety around these locations.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kale said the police had taken the initiative and written to the concerned departments for coordinated action. “Railway station areas are being checked from time to time. Such action will continue in future,” Kale said. He said a larger drive carried out around two months ago in Seawoods, Kille Gaothan and beneath the Belapur flyover involved around 150 police personnel, with action taken against nearly 400 people.

Permanent presence planned at stations

The Nerul incident was followed by a special coordination meeting at the NMMC convened by mayor Sujata Patil, where elected representatives raised complaints about drug sales and consumption around railway stations, footpaths, gardens, playgrounds, markets and other neglected spaces.

Schools and colleges have also flagged concerns, with teachers and principals reporting that children are increasingly being exposed to narcotics and related activity.

Patil directed authorities to establish permanent joint police beat posts near every railway station, with local police, railway police and municipal personnel working in coordination. She also called for the police, railway authorities, NMMC and Cidco to maintain sustained surveillance instead of relying on sporadic drives.

“Considering the threat posed to children and youth, who are the future of Navi Mumbai, serious and consistent action is necessary against the illegal sale and use of drugs,” Patil said. She said earlier drives had provided temporary relief, but the problem resurfaced when enforcement slowed.

“The new generation of Navi Mumbai must be kept away from the grip of narcotics. Everyone needs to understand the seriousness of the issue and take immediate steps,” she said.

NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde described the issue as a serious social concern and called for a monitoring and control mechanism to disrupt the drug supply chain.

“There should be no pan shops in the vicinity of schools,” Shinde said, adding that he would coordinate with senior police, railway and Cidco officials to prevent drug sales and consumption.

He also stressed the need for regular night patrolling. Ahead of Ganeshotsav, authorities plan to intensify checks around railway stations and neglected public spaces, including footpaths, gardens and playgrounds, with particular attention to areas around schools and colleges.

Homelessness needs separate response

Officials, however, cautioned against treating everyone found around railway stations as being involved in illegal activity. Homelessness remains a concern around Nerul, Seawoods, Sanpada and Koparkhairane, with some people lacking shelter and contractual workers without accommodation also spending nights around stations. Officials said such cases require a separate shelter and rehabilitation response.

A liquor outlet near Nerul station has also emerged as a security concern, with complaints of alcohol consumption in its vicinity. Patil has sought details of the rules governing such outlets. The authorities now aim to turn the post-Nerul operation into a sustained citywide effort, combining permanent beat posts, regular night patrols and closer coordination among the police, railway authorities, NMMC and Cidco.