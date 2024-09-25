New cultural policy moots footfall regulation at forts

MUMBAI: The state cabinet on Monday approved a new cultural policy aimed at preserving Maharashtra’s rich heritage, with a special focus on forts and archaeological sites. A key decision under the policy is the regulation of footfall at forts during peak trekking hours to enhance visitor safety, especially during the monsoon season when crowds surge. The move follows growing concerns from trekkers and heritage enthusiasts about overcrowding and safety risks at popular sites. Pune, India - December 12, 2020: People enjoying at Sinhagad Fort after government gave allowed entry during the Covid-19 pandemic relaxations in Pune, India, on Saturday, December 12, 2020. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO) (Ravindra Joshi/HT Photo)

The policy outlines comprehensive guidelines for 10 sectors, including craftsmanship, language and literature, visual arts, forts and archaeology, folk arts, music, theatre, dance, films, and spiritual culture. Specific to forts, the policy mandates the state government to cap visitor numbers, deploy security personnel, and install CCTV surveillance for better protection of these historical structures.

Additionally, the policy advises framing regulations for NGOs involved in fort-related activities, such as tree planting and cleanup drives, and recommends guidelines for trekkers and travelers to ensure responsible tourism.

To promote academic involvement, the government will collaborate with nearby engineering and architectural colleges to map and document the architectural history of forts. Maharashtra, home to around 350 forts from various dynasties, including the Marathas, will benefit from this initiative, particularly those areas located in the Sahyadri mountain range.

The policy also advocates for scholarships through the archaeological department to support research on forts. Furthermore, it suggests appointing certified guides at forts to educate visitors about their historical significance and calls for the creation of a conservation manual for every heritage structure in the state.

Beyond fort preservation, the cultural policy recommends measures for the conservation of folk arts. These include the establishment of a dedicated university for endangered folk arts, the creation of a Folk Art Corporation, and the formation of folk art committees at the tehsil and district levels. Other recommendations include the appointment of music teachers in every school, credit courses for music appreciation, and the use of temple premises for cultural programmes.

Theatre and film sectors also receive attention, with proposals for new courses, the construction of theaters, and a film museum. In line with Maharashtra’s devotional traditions, the policy includes suggestions for the development of a curriculum for the Santpeeth (Saint Academy), the status of an independent university for Santpeeth, the inclusion of saint literature in the education system, and the publication of rare books. Additionally, improvements in the facilities for the Wari pilgrimage, including accommodations for devotees, have been recommended.