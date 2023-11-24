New housing policy to lay emphasis on single window clearances: Save

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Atul Save on Friday said the new housing policy on the anvil would lay emphasis on single- window clearances and ease-of-doing-business which would ensure speedy approvals and completion of projects. (HT PHOTO)

Save was speaking as the chief guest after inaugurating the three-day “Homethon 2023” housing expo organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday morning.

Save, who got the housing portfolio earlier held by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined the ruling government, said that the State Government has been planning to effect necessary requisites in the new housing policy to make ‘Housing For All’ a reality

He also stated that in order to boost affordable housing, the Government would also find ways to push new investments in the State’s housing sector.

“As the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisaged under the PM Awaas Yojana to ensure ‘Housing for All’, the State Government believes that every citizen of Maharashtra should get his own house through the MHADA or SRA schemes or otherwise. The Government is planning to bring the necessary aspects in the forthcoming new Housing Policy of the State; so that more developers come in the sector, more development and investment happens and housing for all becomes a reality,” he said.

He said 80% of the new policy has been completed and urged the developers to come forward with their suggestions which would be incorporated in the new policy. “More than 50% of the population in the city still lives in slums and about 20% to 30% of slums are to be redeveloped. We will try to organize a meeting with the stakeholders in the next few days to find solutions to the pending issues,” he said.

Save said that the demand for housing needs to be fulfilled with more real estate developments taking place. “For MHADA’s 4000 homes, over two lakh applications were received. It shows the demand for housing. In future, we expect maximum investment in the housing sector,” he said.

Sandeep Runwal, President - NAREDCO Maharashtra, said Homethon is the largest home expo in the country, and this year features over 700 projects. Bollywood star couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh served as the brand ambassadors for the expo.