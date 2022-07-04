Decisions taken in MVA govt's last cabinet meet will be upheld: Devendra Fadnavis
The new Maharashtra government, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, will uphold the previous government's decision to rename the cities of Aurangabad and Osmanabad, as well as the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Fadnavis announced on Monday.
“Whatever decisions were taken in the last cabinet (meet), about renaming, we'll uphold those decisions as we're of the same view. We'll have to reaffirm those decisions as the last cabinet wasn't as per the rules as the Governor had already asked the government to face a floor test,” Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra assembly, according to news agency ANI.
The BJP leader was addressing the House shortly after the new government sailed through a floor test of its own, securing 164 votes in the 288-member assembly, while there were only 99 votes against it.
On June 29, in what turned out to be its last cabinet meet, the-then ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition gave its nod to renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv, and the Navi Mumbai airport after farmer leader DB Patil.
The move was seen as one last effort by Shiv Sena supremo and then-CM, Uddhav Thackeray, to woo back his party MLAs who had joined the Eknath Shinde-led revolt against Thackeray. It was also reported that two Congress ministers in the cabinet – Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh – had stormed out of the meeting in protest against the move.
However, in his address to the state that night, Uddhav said both of Sena's MVA allies – the NCP and Congress – were with him on the decision. In the same speech, he announced his resignation from the top post; the address came shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Maharashtra governor's order to the MVA to face a floor test the next day.
The state's incumbent dispensation was sworn in on June 30. Till now, only the CM and deputy CM have taken oath.
Delhi: From a granary to creative business street
For the uninitiated, Dhan Mill Compound, a former granary and a cluster of warehouses, has morphed into the city’s modish food, fashion, design and lifestyle destination. Its streets are lined with art cafes, home décor outlets, ateliers, art galleries, pottery studios, dance halls and high-end boutiques, whose facades and interiors are as interesting and experimental as the wares they deal in. Interestingly, all of these fancy establishments are housed in re-purposed warehouse buildings, which still have metal roofs.
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
