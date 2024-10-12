Menu Explore
Maharashtra's new educational films policy: 2 movies in Marathi, 1 in Hindi

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 12, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Mumbai's new policy limits schools to three e-educational screenings yearly, mandating two in Marathi and one in Hindi, with strict content guidelines

Mumbai: The state government has issued a new policy regulating the screening of e-educational materials such as films, short films, documentaries and dramas in schools across the state. The policy, issued by the school education department through a Government Resolution (GR), outlines strict guidelines for the content to be shown during the academic year.

According to the resolution, no more than three e-educational materials may be screened in any given academic year. Of these, two must be in Marathi, while the third can be in Hindi. Both government and private schools must obtain state government approval prior to showing these materials.

The subjects covered in these e-educational materials can include historical, social, cultural, scientific and educational topics, provided they are relevant to the curriculum and appropriate for students of all ages. The process of granting permission will be overseen by the commissioner of education, who is also required to submit an annual report on the screenings to the state government.

Furthermore, the policy stipulates that a movie or e-learning material screened in one academic year cannot be repeated in the next. “Care should be taken that the subjects of such e-learning materials displayed in an academic year are completely different,” the GR stated.

The GR also clarifies that schools are expected to adhere strictly to the guidelines and conditions set out when receiving approval. “If there is any indication of violation of the conditions on which the approval has been granted, or if a complaint is received in this regard, the approval of the relevant e-learning material will be cancelled immediately following an inspection by the competent authority,” the GR warned.

