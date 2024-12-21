New prisons reforms act passed; Mumbai to get a new multi-storey jail

NAGPUR: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a new high-security, multi-storey jail in Mumbai as the State Assembly passed Maharashtra Prisons and Correctional Services Act 2024 on Friday for reforms in state prisons. The government has also proposed to repeal three existing laws- The Prisons Act 1894, Prisoners Act 1900 and Transfer of Prisoners Act 1950. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a new high-security, multi-storey jail in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

Fadnavis said the state government has identified land parcels for the new jail in Mumbai. The security in this prison will be aspired to match that of Alcatraz jail, which is more than 100 years old. He said, “I visited Alcatraz jail in San Francisco a few years ago. It was utilised during second world war. Its history shows that only three prisoners tried to escape. We need a similar high-security prison for Mumbai where undertrials and convicts, from sensitive cases such as terrorist attacks, are living.”

With regards to security, the prison will have secured walls, central monitoring systems, watchtowers, power fencing, close circuit televisions and a system to gather intelligence. There will be quick response team in jails to combat emergencies and disaster management. The bill states usage of electronic interventions to monitor the prisoners who are out on parole and furlough to reduce the risk of them jumping the special leave. At the same time, to ensure they get timely bail, a committee under collectors will make provisions required to fund bail bonds. It has provisions for remissions and granting of parole or furlough as per rules.

To reduce complaints of sexual harassment, the bill mentioned having separate cells for women to ensure they do not meet male inmates. The prison hospital will have a ward for women, with pre/post-natal care, balwadi for children. It also provides separate enclosures for transgender prisoners, with provisions for their healthcare and correctional programs. It caters to special needs of prisoners like undertrials, high risk prisoners, habitual offenders, recidivist prisoners, young offenders, civil prisoners with borstal institutions

The act has provisions for correctional and rehabilitation facilities. The government will constitute a welfare fund for the prisoners’ welfare. The prison authorities will organise spiritual, cultural and recreational programs for prisoners. There will also be sports facilities, yoga and games. Every prison will have a library mandatorily, and convicted inmates must work for which they will be compensated. There will be outlets on the premises for the sale of products made by inmates.

Apart from the prison, the government is also planning to set up a detention centre in the city, which Fadnavis called a need of the hour. “Prisoners in drug cases or the illegal immigrants like Bangladeshis cannot be lodged in the jail. Before their deportation, they need to be kept in the detention centres,” he said. A space was identified for the detention centre. However, as it did comply with the norms, the state has asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to search for an alternative space in the city.