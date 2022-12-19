New pump houses to distribute recycled STP water in Navi Mumbai

NAVI MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to set up three pump houses in the city to augment the infrastructure to distribute recycled water from the state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants (STP) to various locations. The ₹44.42 cr project will ensure better utilisation of sewage water and cut down use of the regular water in the city, thus conserving the precious resource.

The projects have been planned under the central government’s Amrut Abhiyan scheme. NMMC will get funding to the tune of 25% from the central government and 45% from the state government, taking the total grant to 60% of the project cost.

Said NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai, “Every node in the city is connected well with a network of sewage lines that carry waste water to the STPs. The sewage water treated at the STPs is used by the civic body in gardens, to water plants on road dividers and in fountains. Treated water from 2 STPs is now supplied to the industrial units in the Thane Belapur industrial belt.

He informed, “To further upgrade the infrastructure, the civic body has got the administrative sanction from the government to develop the pump houses at 3 STPs. These will come up at sector 1 in Shiravane, sector 6 in Belapur and sector 9 in Sanpada.”

Of the total cost of ₹44 cr, 11,01 cr will be given by the central government while ₹19.99 cr will come from the state government. NMMC will spend the remaining ₹13.42 cr. The Belapur pump house will cost ₹22.42 cr, Sanpada pump house ₹11.10 and Shiravane pump house ₹10.90 cr.

Said municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, “Optimum use of the resources we have will help ensure we do not face shortages in future. It is in this context that we want to ensure that all treated water in the city is put to use and hence there is a need for system upgradation that we are undertaking.”

He concluded, “Use of treated water will reduce consumption of Morbe dam water, save on our costs, generate revenue from sale of treated water and conserve the environment and the natural resources to help us in our time of need.”