New rules issued for transport of livestock

MUMBAI: The state government has issued fresh regulations for the transport of animals, especially cattle, which is expected to ease harassment for transporters and ensure humane treatment of animals. New rules came in after the Qureshi community protested against harassment by ‘gau rakshaks’ while transporting cows. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

While scrapping the existing regulations, the state has standardised the rules for granting permission for animal transport by road across all regional transport offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra.

A review of the rules was undertaken four months after the Qureshi community went on an indefinite strike in districts across the state. The protest highlighted complaints of harassment from the police and self-proclaimed “gau rakshaks” (cow protectors) who not only seized their vehicles but attacked those involved in transporting cattle in the name of “cow smuggling”.

The new rules require vehicles used in animal transport to be modified, to create humane conditions for the animals. These modifications, which will have to be approved and certified, will vary depending on types of animals.

“Following rule 125(E)(2) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, vehicles used for transporting animals must have permanent or adjustable partitions in the cargo area, ensuring each animal is transported separately,” states a circular issued by the state transport commissioner on October 30.

Ear tagging is now mandatory for livestock being transported for sale within the state and must follow certain guidelines, according to the order.

Certificates issued to transporters after inspection must mention the specific types of animals being transported. “For instance, the certificate is for cows, buffaloes, goats, pigs, poultry or others,” the order elaborated.

The circular observed that there was no uniformity in the procedures followed by various district-level transport offices in the state. It also acknowledged that several transport offices were issuing permits for animal transport under the provisions of rule 83 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, when rule 125(E) of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 had come into force from January 1, 2016.

Transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar said, “There was no standard format for obtaining permission for animal transportation. RTO officers used to ask for unnecessary information, leading to harassment either by them or the police. We have now streamlined the entire process to end this.”

Asked about the complaints of the Qureshi community, he said they were upset as there were different permission processes for different RTOs, and one set of rules was not approved by the other. “For instance, based on the permission granted by the Kalyan RTO, a transporter would modify his vehicle but the Wadala RTO refused to acknowledge the changes. All this will end as we have standardised the norms and procedures, which will be applicable across the entire state,” Bhimanwar said.

NCP leader Mudassar Patel, who was pursuing the issue with transport minister Pratap Sarnaik and the transport commissioner, said the lack of uniformity in permissions under different RTOs was the root of the harassment. “I hope it will end permanently from now,” Patel remarked.

Shahid Shaikh, president, Deonar Transport Welfare Association, said the first permit was issued after the new circular took effect, by the Wadala RTO on Thursday. “All our problems relating to RTO permissions are likely to end after this circular. However, the police are still taking as many as eight hours to verify documents and release vehicles carrying animals. Worse, they don’t take action against those who attack us in the name of ‘gau raksha’,” he added.

Nawab Malik, who also led a delegation to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on the issue, said, “Animal transporters were harassed in the name of overloading by the RTO and the police. The circular has brought clarity as to what needs to be done and what is required. I am hoping harassment of farmers and animal transporters will be reduced,” said Malik.