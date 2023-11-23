Newborn found abandoned along railway tracks

MUMBAI: A newborn child was found abandoned in a box near the railway tracks between Andheri and Vile Parle stations on Wednesday. After receiving information about it, the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed the male child to a hospital where he was under treatment. Andheri GRP has registered an FIR against the unknown people for abandoning the newborn. HT Image

Around 6 am on Wednesday, a passenger walking near the tracks saw a wooden box and heard a baby cry. He opened it and found the infant wrapped in cloth. He immediately alerted the GRP who rushed the infant to a hospital.

GRP officers said that a slum was located alongside the tracks, and it was possible that the baby was born somewhere in the slums. “We will also check hospitals and nursing homes to see if any baby was recently born and is missing,” said a police officer from GRP.