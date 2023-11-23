close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Newborn found abandoned along railway tracks

Newborn found abandoned along railway tracks

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Newborn baby found abandoned in box near Mumbai railway tracks. Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered an FIR against unknown people.

MUMBAI: A newborn child was found abandoned in a box near the railway tracks between Andheri and Vile Parle stations on Wednesday. After receiving information about it, the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed the male child to a hospital where he was under treatment. Andheri GRP has registered an FIR against the unknown people for abandoning the newborn.

HT Image
HT Image

Around 6 am on Wednesday, a passenger walking near the tracks saw a wooden box and heard a baby cry. He opened it and found the infant wrapped in cloth. He immediately alerted the GRP who rushed the infant to a hospital.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

GRP officers said that a slum was located alongside the tracks, and it was possible that the baby was born somewhere in the slums. “We will also check hospitals and nursing homes to see if any baby was recently born and is missing,” said a police officer from GRP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out