Next round of defections? Shinde camp in touch with Sena MP
Kirtikar is said to have visited Shinde at his official residence ‘Varsha’ on Monday for Ganapati darshan
Mumbai The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena is likely to wean away two of its important leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray camp. Sources said that the Shinde camp is in touch with Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar and former corporator Ameya Ghole, who is close to Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.
Kirtikar is said to have visited Shinde at his official residence ‘Varsha’ on Monday for Ganapati darshan. Earlier, Shinde had called on Kirtikar at his Goregaon residence when he was recuperating after a surgery. Shinde also visited Ghole’s Ganesh mandal in Wadala on Monday night.
A senior leader from the Shinde camp claimed that the two were likely to join them after the Ganesh festival. However, neither Kirtikar nor Ghole could be contacted for comments.
However, sources close to Amol Kirtikar, who is Kirtikar’s son and a Sena functionary, said that they were not keen on leaving the party at this juncture.
Sources said that Kirtikar was present at a meeting of Shiv Sena functionaries convened by Uddhav Thackeray at his residence ‘Matoshree’ in Bandra East on Tuesday.
Kirtikar, who is a four-term MLA and former minister of state for home, has been elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Mumbai North West. Kirtikar is reported to be upset over being sidelined in the party. In 2019, Arvind Sawant, the party MP from South Mumbai, was made the union heavy industries minister in the Narendra Modi government for a brief while.
Kirtikar is also the chief of the Sthaniya Lokadhikar Hakka Samiti (SLHS), the Shiv Sena’s union for white-collar workers. Set up in 1968, the SLHS played an important part in implementing the Sena’s ‘jobs for sons of soil’ pitch in banks, insurance companies, financial sector institutions and other government, semi-government and private sector companies. Kirtikar’s defection may also lead to a chunk of SLHS functionaries switching loyalties to Shinde. Ghole, a first-term corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is part of the Yuva Sena’s core group. He was also the chairman of the BMC’s health committee.
Shinde has already weaned away 12 of the 19 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
