Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for dumping garbage into the mangroves in Balkum area next to Vasai creek and destroying the area’s ecosystem. On August 21, the NGT directed the civic body to clear out the waste. NGT slams Thane civic body for dumping garbage in Balkum mangroves

The NGT’s order comes after the tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the case following news reports and several complaints against the TMC for dumping municipal waste in eco-sensitive zones.

Based on the complaints, the tribunal had ordered the Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB) to conduct a survey of the area. On August 11, the survey confirmed that the civic body had indeed been dumping waste into the mangroves.

The MPCB also directed the TMC to clear the garbage, and the civic body replied that it would cost ₹43.92 lakh to move the garbage and debris from Balkum to the city’s solid waste management site at Atkoli in Bhiwandi.

In April, the director of the NGO Vanashakti, environment activist Stalin Dayanand, had submitted a letter to the collector’s office, complaining about the dumping of garbage in mangroves. Stalin’s letter stated, “The garbage pile, which includes hazardous waste, has reached a height that the high tension power lines are at a touching distance.” The letter added that despite at least 14 complaints filed at various locations about the destruction of eco-sensitive zones in Thane, no action had been taken.

The destruction of mangroves and coastal wetlands is a violation of the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) notification. In its order, the tribunal has given the civic body one month to take action.

This is not the first case where the TMC has been pulled up for illegal dumping. In July, the civic body was fined an environmental compensation of ₹10 crore for dumping garbage in the Diva region of Thane.

TMC officials were unavailable for a comment.