Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

NGT slams Thane civic body for dumping garbage in Balkum mangroves

ByShreya Jachak
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 04:46 am IST

This is not the first case where the TMC has been pulled up for illegal dumping. In July, the civic body was fined an environmental compensation of ₹10 crore for dumping garbage in the Diva region of Thane

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal has slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for dumping garbage into the mangroves in Balkum area next to Vasai creek and destroying the area’s ecosystem. On August 21, the NGT directed the civic body to clear out the waste.

NGT slams Thane civic body for dumping garbage in Balkum mangroves
NGT slams Thane civic body for dumping garbage in Balkum mangroves

The NGT’s order comes after the tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the case following news reports and several complaints against the TMC for dumping municipal waste in eco-sensitive zones.

Based on the complaints, the tribunal had ordered the Maharashtra pollution control board (MPCB) to conduct a survey of the area. On August 11, the survey confirmed that the civic body had indeed been dumping waste into the mangroves.

The MPCB also directed the TMC to clear the garbage, and the civic body replied that it would cost 43.92 lakh to move the garbage and debris from Balkum to the city’s solid waste management site at Atkoli in Bhiwandi.

In April, the director of the NGO Vanashakti, environment activist Stalin Dayanand, had submitted a letter to the collector’s office, complaining about the dumping of garbage in mangroves. Stalin’s letter stated, “The garbage pile, which includes hazardous waste, has reached a height that the high tension power lines are at a touching distance.” The letter added that despite at least 14 complaints filed at various locations about the destruction of eco-sensitive zones in Thane, no action had been taken.

The destruction of mangroves and coastal wetlands is a violation of the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) notification. In its order, the tribunal has given the civic body one month to take action.

This is not the first case where the TMC has been pulled up for illegal dumping. In July, the civic body was fined an environmental compensation of 10 crore for dumping garbage in the Diva region of Thane.

TMC officials were unavailable for a comment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / NGT slams Thane civic body for dumping garbage in Balkum mangroves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On