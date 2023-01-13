NHRC orders to compensate 32.5 lakh to 7 victims

Mumbai: In a special sitting, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) heard around 200 cases in two days and recommended the state government to pay a compensation of ₹32.5 lakh as relief to seven victims of human rights violations.

“We concluded the two-day camp sitting on Wednesday and Thursday. This was done to expedite the pending cases of human rights violations in Maharashtra. The state authorities and the complainants concerned were asked to remain present at the hearing to facilitate on-the-spot deliberations,” said Dr D M Mulay, Member, NHRC.

“Besides the hearing of the cases, the camp aimed to sensitise the state government officials about human rights and also interact with the representatives of the NGOs and Human Rights Defenders,” he added.

The sitting was a unique concept which was aimed at bringing the NHRC to the doorsteps of the victims of various human rights violations, said Mulay.

“Over 300 cases of human rights violations received from Maharashtra were listed for hearing in the two-day camp. We could hear around 200 of the cases,” he added. “The cases were related to serious violations like death due to negligence of the electricity department, denial of retiral benefits, alleged negligence in protecting the fundamental human rights of people belonging to Koli community, cine workers, death of people in a building collapse cases, incidents of bonded labourers, child labourers and deaths in judicial/police custody.”

In seven cases, the commission recommended a compensation of ₹32.5 lakh – to be paid by the state, said Rajiv Jain, another member of NHRC. The commission has assured compliance with orders in one more case.

“We had meetings with several senior bureaucrats from the state, wherein it was suggested for speedy disposal of cases, timely reports should be submitted. We also recommended a uniform policy for payment of compensation to next of the kin in electrocution death cases. The commission has also recommended the distribution companies should create more awareness among people to avoid electrocution cases,” said Mulay.

The commission also stressed that Prison Reforms, shelter home upgradation, the release of interim compensation to the released bonded labourers and other provisions for the rehabilitation and final compensation must be followed.

It was said the state government was informed that it was proactively involved in the promotion and protection of human rights in the state and had recently set up a separate department for persons with disabilities. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission was formed and came into existence in March 2001.