Thu, Sept 04, 2025
NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of Nalasopara building collapse

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 05:54 am IST

While issuing notices to Maharashtra’s chief secretary and director general of Police, NHRC termed the incident a larger violation of human rights and called for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks

MUMBAI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Tuesday, took suo motu cognizance of 17 deaths in the Nalasopara building collapse incident on August 27, and issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The building collapsed on August 27 morning. (HT Photo)
The commission observed that, based on media reports, the building was reportedly an unauthorised construction, which was built more than a decade ago. However, the residents were paying taxes to the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), establishing that the building was authorised as per the notarised documents, the notice highlighted.

In the notice, NHRC quoted a media report, where a senior officer of the VVCMC had stated that the building might have collapsed due to the use of inferior quality construction material and the negligence of the builder and plot owner. The residents were sent three notices to vacate the building, but all the warnings were ignored, the official told the media.

