MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Rizwan Ali, also known as Salman, in connection with the Pune Islamic State (ISIS) module case. He was taken into custody from Lucknow jail, where he was lodged following an arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a similar case. He has been remanded in agency custody until July 18. NIA arrests one more in Pune ISIS module case

The incident dates back to July 2023, when the Maharashtra ATS apprehended three men — Imran Yusuf Khan, Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yakub Saki, and Shahnawaz Shariur Rehman Alam — from Pune’s Kondhwa area while they were allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle in Kothrud. A subsequent search of their residence led to the recovery of forged documents, suspicious literature, and firearm pouches containing live cartridges. The ATS investigation revealed that the trio was allegedly the sleeper cells of ISIS and had conducted explosives testing in forested areas across Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts.

After finding that Ali was an accomplice of the three accused, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet in the case in March this year, including Ali as an accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, representing the NIA, told the court that Ali had conducted reconnaissance of forest areas in Satara district using drones, and that his mobile phone contained photos and videos of sensitive locations. The agency also alleged that Ali carried out testing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in various places across the state. He also argued that Ali had been communicating with foreign nationals about terror activities using encrypted messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal.

Advocate Junaid Sheikh, appearing for Ali, dismissed the NIA’s claims as unsubstantiated. “There is no iota of evidence of the accused using firearms in any of the three cases. This application is frivolous and seems intended solely to inflate the number of accused and the seriousness of the matter,” Sheikh said.

On hearing the arguments, the special NIA court remanded Ali in agency custody till July 18.

At present, Ali is facing trials in two similar cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), in Delhi and Lucknow. The current arrest in Mumbai adds a third case under the same anti-terror law.