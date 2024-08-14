Nigerian woman caught with 2 cr MDMA

MUMBAI: The Tulinj police in Nalasopara arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian woman with Mephedrone (MDMA) worth ₹2 crore on Tuesday evening. Idaka Gift Joseph (HT Photo)

The woman has been identified as Idaka Gift Joseph, who stays in the Chandravihar area in New Delhi.

Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station, said that on Tuesday the detection officials had received credible information that a Nigerian national was going to come to Pragati Nagar in Nalasopara with substantial quantity of MD.

The officials laid a trap and arrested Joseph. On checking her backpack, the police found MD worth ₹2 crore, which she had come to deliver to a customer.

Police said that during interrogation, Joseph told them that she had come to India three years ago on a one-year medical visa for treatment of her legs. After her visa expired, Joseph hid her passport and stayed back in India without visa. The police have arrested Joseph for possession and peddling of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“We have seized Joseph’s mobile phone and are now trying to trace the customer she was going to deliver the drugs to,” said senior police inspector Nagarkar.