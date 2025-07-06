Ninth arrest in New India Cooperative Bank embezzlement case
The arrested accused is Pawan Amarsingh Jaiswal, 47. He had conspired with two other arrested accused – Ajay Singh Rathod and Rajeev Ranjan Pandey
MUMBAI:An absconding accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of ₹122 crore from cash reserves of New India Cooperative Bank was arrested from Lucknow by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday. Police said the accused works as a building material supplier and made away with ₹3.5 crore from the kickbacks.
The arrested accused is Pawan Amarsingh Jaiswal, 47. He had conspired with two other arrested accused – Ajay Singh Rathod and Rajeev Ranjan Pandey. “The three had taken ₹15 crore from Hitesh Mehta, the general manager of accounts of New India Cooperative Bank,” said a police officer. Mehta, 57, was the first person to be arrested in the bank after he confessed to siphoning off ₹122 crore from the bank over some time. The EOW subsequently arrested seven other accused and attached immovable properties worth ₹167 crore.
“They allegedly told Mehta that they could not only convert black money into white money by investing it in various charitable organisations but also give him ₹22 crore in return,” the officer added. However, Jaiswal instead made away with ₹3.5 crore out of the ₹15 crore.
Jaiswal hailed from Jharkhand and was residing in Lucknow at the time of his arrest. After receiving a tip-off that he had recently reached his house in Lucknow, a team headed by senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Awari picked him up from there. “We have got his transit remand till July 7 and will produce him in a Mumbai court by Monday,” said an EOW officer.
The EOW probe began after a surprise audit by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials on February 12. The audit revealed that ₹122 crore was missing from the bank’s cash reserves from the cash vault at its Prabhadevi branch, and around ₹10 crore missing at its Goregaon branch.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.