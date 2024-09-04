NMMC floats 250 crore tender for first phase of super speciality hospital

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has called for bids to construct the city’s first civic super speciality hospital. The first phase of the project is expected to cost ₹250 crore. Whereas, the entire project, which includes a medical college, is expected to cost around ₹850 crore. HT Image

The 500-bed super speciality hospital, which will be constructed on an 8.50-acre plot number 4 at sector 15A in Belapur, was allotted to NMMC by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in 2022 after constant follow-ups by the Belapur BJP MLA Manda Mhatre.

The hospital will be a ground-plus seven-storey building with over 400 vehicles and parking facilities. The project will have a postgraduate and nursing students academic wing, engineering yard, lodging for patients’ relatives, visitors’ area, etc.

“In the first phase, the hospital building will be constructed. Super speciality services like cardiothoracic treatment, neurology, nephrology, urology, etc. will be provided by qualified doctors. Plans are also afoot for a teaching institute,” said an NMMC official.

The project faced opposition from a section of Project Affected Persons (PAPs), who claimed that the land on which the super speciality hospital is coming up, was developed for playing cricket. Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, has been suporting

“I managed to get an over 8.5-acre plot and convinced CIDCO to bring down the plot price considerably from ₹1.07 crore to ₹60 crore. It is very unfortunate that people still play politics on a project that is for the common man,” said Mhatre. “Once operational, patients will not have to travel to Mumbai or other areas for treatment in critical cases.”