NMMC properties lying idle for months at public expense

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 8, 2023:NMMC Community Center properties lying idle for months at public expense in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Crores of rupees worth of properties constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) have been lying idle for months. The buildings which number around 50, are using up public funds for maintenance sans any usage by the residents for whom it is meant.

NMMC constructs a number of buildings like community halls, multi-purpose buildings, gymnasiums, libraries, markets, night shelters, creche etc. for the residents in each of its 8 wards. Some of them have even been formally inaugurated but are not used. There are others that have been awaiting inauguration by the VIPs for the past over 5 years.

With the properties lying idle for long, the maintenance cost of such buildings is expected to be on the higher side which the civic body will have to bear.

Several NGOs have been regularly following up with the civic administration on the issue and submitted memorandums. There has however been little response from the civic body so far.

Lamented Nitin Kandhari, a social activist, “There are new markets that have been constructed in Vashi, Kopar Khairane, Sanpada, Nerul, Shiravane and CBD-Belapur. They have not yet been inaugurated. With the hawkers not yet assigned their spaces there, they continue to do business from the roads and footpaths.”

When contacted, Rahul Gethe, NMMC deputy municipal commissioner (Property), who has recently taken charge said, “We are seized of the matter and are taking measures in this regard with policies being framed. We have called for expressions of interest in case of some properties from private agencies.”

He added, “We are also scrutinizing the applications of the social organisations that we have received to allot the premises to them for operations. Besides, notices are being sent to those who have not yet started operations or paid their dues despite the allotments to them.”

Stated Gethe, “In case of the markets, there are some that have not been handed over to us by the engineering department. The process is being finalized. The spaces will be allotted by the respective zonal DMCs as they have a better understanding of the local hawkers.”

Assured Gethe, “We hope to get the buildings operational post Diwali so that the residents get the quality services and they can use them for the purpose that they have been built.”

Box

Some of the civic utility buildings lying idle

1) Swami Vivekanand Sanskritik Bhavan, Vashi

2) Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Smruti Bhavan, Vashi

3) Galas on covered nullah at sector 15-16 Vashi

4) Daily market at sector 4 Sanpada

5) Gymnasium at Sanpada

6) Multipurpose building at Sanpada

7) Multipurpose building at Juinagar

8) Vet hospital at Juinagar

9) Vegetable market at sector 15-16 Kopar Khairane

10) Community centre at sector 7 Ghansoli

11) Night Shelter at Ghansoli

12) Creche at sector 48 Seawoods

