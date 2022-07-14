NMMC tests confirm water supplied in parts of Nerul (E) not fit for drinking

The water supplied to several societies in various sectors of Nerul (E) is not fit to drink. Following multiple cases of gastrointestinal ailments in the Nerul-based Army CHS, the residents got the samples of water supplied by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) tested for contamination, only to find the presence of E.coli bacteria. The problem of contamination is prevalent even in other societies in Sectors 3, 9, 13 and 15. The samples were tested in the NMMC environment laboratory early this month. NMMC agreed that sewage water was mixed with drinking water, leading to the contamination.

E.coli is a species of Coliform bacteria and its presence in the water system is indicative of faecal contamination. The Most Probable Number (MPN) in the samples tested was found to be 23 per 100 ml. As for the health department, NMMC, there should be zero presence of bacteria in potable water.

“Since June, many residents have suffered from gastrointestinal ailments. The water supplied by NMMC was observed to be having dust particles. The managing committee then approached NMMC to get the water samples tested,” said Shailendar Tanwar, 46, a resident of the Army CHS.

Sharing a similar observation was Archana Srivastav, another resident. “My husband had suffered from stomach infection in June. We assumed it to be nothing serious. But when we heard that many others in the society were falling ill, we realised that there was some problem with the water. Even now, the water collected after filtration continues to have crystal-like residue,” said the 52-year-old Srivastav.

As per the notice put up by the society, the matter of contaminated water began on June 25 onward.

“Since many residents had, by then, already suffered from stomach-related ailments, the matter was reported to both the water supply and health departments of NMMC. We also sought for water samples to be tested,” informed Sudhir Agarwal, the secretary.

Water from different locations within the society was sent to the NMMC environment laboratory on June 28 as well as on July 1. On July 9, the society received the soft copy of the test results wherein the water was stated to be contaminated.

“The Most Probable Number (MPN) in the samples was recorded to be 23 per 100 ml and this was the case even with a few other sectors in Nerul. The water supplied was found to be having the presence of bacteria from the coliform group,” added Agarwal.

Following the findings, the NMMC health department has adviced the residents to undertake chlorine dosing and boil drinking water.

Dr Sanjay Athawale, chief medical officer, affirmed of undertaking further tests on Friday. “It appeared that there was some mixing of the sewerage line with drinking water, so we have notified the engineering department to check the supply line. We will conduct a repeat test on the water supplied,” said Athawale.