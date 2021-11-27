NMMC to keep an eye on international travellers

Navi Mumbai The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started keeping a track of international travellers in order to ensure that the new strain does not become the cause of the third wave.

From Saturday onwards, the travellers from the countries categorised as risky by the government and also the transit travellers are being tracked. “We get a list of travellers to Navi Mumbai from the airport authorities. They conduct the RTPCR there and if found positive, they are isolated there itself. If negative, they are sent here. The list is circulated to the Urban Health Primary Centre (UHPC) heads of Navi Mumbai as per the area,” said NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

He further added that the list is also forwarded to the call centres set up for Covid-related work by NMMC. The travellers will be tracked daily by the UHPC as well as the call centre asking if they face any discomfort or symptoms. “On the eighth day after they reach, we would be conducting their RTPCR test as per the protocol,” Bangar added.

He also said that the task force is thinking about conducting alternate days testing of high-risk travellers as it may take a few days for the virus to show its symptoms. “The decision on the alternate testing is yet not finalised,” Bangar added.

As per the notification issued, there are 10 countries with high risk and other 98 countries with whom there is a mutual agreement on recognising vaccination certificates. “As of now, we have been able to delay the third wave due to our testing ratio and higher number of testing. The vaccination drive and now the ‘har ghar dastak’ is still going on making sure that all the citizens are vaccinated fully,” Bangar said.