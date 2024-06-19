NMMC to replace e-toilets with traditional toilets

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to phase out electronic toilets (e-toilets) across the city due to persistent issues and their misuse by anti-social elements. Introduced with much anticipation in 2015, these e-toilets, funded through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, have faced numerous operational challenges and security concerns. HT Image

Initially hailed for their automated operation and eco-friendly features, the e-toilets quickly became targets for theft and misuse. Citizens reported frequent malfunctions such as coin-operated doors failing to open, electrical failures, and inadequate water supply despite sufficient tank levels. Furthermore, incidents of theft from the coin-operated boxes and instances where the toilets were used for illicit activities by anti-social elements further marred their functionality.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to Sachin Adsul, a social worker, “Several issues have been reported by users of the e-toilets. These include instances where the door failed to open after inserting the coin, causing some individuals to become trapped inside. Additionally, there have been recurrent problems with electricity supply and water availability, despite the water tank being adequately filled.”

Adsul highlighted several concerning issues with e-toilets in the city. He pointed out that anti-social elements, thieves, and drug addicts frequently stole coin boxes, and when the pay-for-use system was replaced with free entry, this exacerbated the problem. Due to various issues such as fire incidents and lack of maintenance, many people stopped using e-toilets, allowing anti-social elements to exploit them for illicit activities. Adsul added, “Most e-toilets now lie unused and have become hubs for anti-social behaviour due to neglect and hygiene issues. The lack of proper hygienic toilets, emphasises that this is a significant problem for both visitors and residents, despite the city’s claim of being open defecation-free.”

Sunil Pawar, additional municipal commissioner of NMMC, emphasised the corporation’s decision to transition to conventional, well-maintained public toilets. Pawar said, “We have received proposals from social organizations willing to assist with CSR funds for developing and maintaining traditional toilets across strategic locations in the city. This shift aims to ensure reliable sanitation facilities that meet community needs effectively.”

The decision follows comprehensive assessments and public feedback indicating a widespread preference for dependable sanitation infrastructure over troubled e-toilets. The upcoming installations will prioritise high-traffic areas and key thoroughfares, addressing both resident and visitor sanitation needs comprehensively.