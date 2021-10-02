Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMT AC bus fare to be cheaper by 33% from next week
mumbai news

NMMT AC bus fare to be cheaper by 33% from next week

NMMT has reduced its AC bus fares by 33%, bringing down minimum fare from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10. This will come into effect from next week (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
NMMT has reduced its AC bus fares by 33%, bringing down minimum fare from 15 to 10. This will come into effect from next week (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 02, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Copy Link
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

From next week, the Navi Mumbai commuters will be able to travel in the air-conditioned Volvo buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) at a cheaper rate.

In an effort to popularise its services, the civic transport authority has decided to reduce the fares of such buses by 33%.

Due to exorbitant fares, the air-conditioned Volvo buses were not receiving the desired response from the commuters in the past few years. Thus, the decision to reduce the fare was taken.

Yogesh Kaduskar, general manager of NMMT, said, “The minimum fare of the air-conditioned Volvo buses is now 15 and we have decided to reduce it to 10. From next week, the commuters will be able to travel in those buses by paying the reduced fares. We hope more people will board those buses after that.”

According to sources, NMMT owns a total of 450 buses at present and 68 of them are air-conditioned Volvo buses. These buses go to different places of Mumbai, Borivali, Bandra, World Trade Centre, Andheri, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Badlapur, Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel.

Manish Patil, 41, a Panvel resident, said, “Presently, to travel to Vashi from my area in the air-conditioned buses, we have to shell out 45. If the NMMT reduces the fares by 33%, then we will be able to travel by paying just 30 and we will be able to save some money every month. I am sure a lot of people from the city who now prefer to travel in non-AC buses, will start travelling in air-conditioned buses after that.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out