NMMT introduces bus services across Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai residents can soon use public transport services across the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to Mumbai, as announced by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Undertaking (NMMT) on Monday. HT Image

“We have planned at least four services and two air-conditioned electric buses will ply through the bridge,” said NMMT manager Yogesh Kaduskar.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Residents, who have long awaited public transport across the Atal Setu bridge, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 12, expressed their enthusiasm. Zulfikar Sheikh, a Sanpada resident, shared, “I was hoping for an NMMT service as I don’t own a four-wheeler. I wanted to take my family to experience the travel across India’s longest sea bridge.”

For the maiden service, Bus number 115 is scheduled to transport commuters from Nerul to Mantralaya, covering the Kharkopar belt and Ulwe. An official from NMMT mentioned, “Bus no 115 is an air-conditioned service and has been plying from Kharkopar to Mantralaya. Still, in keeping with the residents’ demand, the service will now start from Nerul and take the route via MTHL.”

The administration said the civic body has decided to keep the existing fare of ₹90 for the 52-km journey from Nerul to Mantralaya. Kaduskar emphasized, “There is no fare revision proposed. We will charge the fares presently applicable in every AC bus.”

However, uncertainty remains regarding toll charges, as officials mentioned that it’s unclear whether public transport services will have to pay the hefty toll meant for private buses or if they will receive a concession or waiver in the toll charges.