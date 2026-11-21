MUMBAI: Amid a surge in social media advertisements and influencer promotions for health, sexual wellness, skin, hair and weight-loss supplements, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued a comprehensive compliance order tightening regulations across the nutraceuticals and health supplements industry. The order prohibits misleading health claims, restricts medical endorsements and brings the entire supply chain, including online sellers, under closer inspection.

Under the new directions, manufacturers cannot use the term ‘ORS’ in product names, brand names or trademarks. Health supplements are also barred from claiming to treat, cure, mitigate or prevent diseases. Terms such as ‘doctor-recommended’, ‘recommended by nutritionists’ and ‘clinically prescribed’ cannot be used to market these products. The use of pictures of physicians on product packaging and promotional material is also prohibited.

These restrictions will apply across all advertising platforms, including television, websites, social media, mobile applications and paid influencer campaigns. The FDA has also asked hospitals, doctors and dieticians to report suspected adverse effects associated with the consumption of such products.

As part of a special enforcement drive, the department will focus on sports nutrition, weight-loss, sexual wellness and herbal products suspected of containing undeclared steroids, hormones or pharmaceutical substances. Products containing ingredients whose approval applications have been rejected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) cannot be manufactured, stored, distributed or sold. Food products meant for sportspersons must also be free of substances prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The order covers manufacturers, importers, distributors, warehouses, pharmacies, gymnasiums, fitness centres, hospital suppliers, retailers and e-commerce platforms. Pharmacies and fitness centres selling these products will have to obtain a valid FSSAI food licence or registration, even if they already possess licences under other laws.

The crackdown has particular significance for Mumbai, where protein powders, multivitamins, sports nutrition, weight-loss formulations and herbal supplements have a substantial market. Maharashtra currently has 1,100 food business licensees operating in the health supplements and nutraceuticals categories. These include 313 manufacturers, 759 relabellers and 28 repackers, all of whom will be subject to strict monitoring by FDA teams.

The order also mandates detailed product labelling, including the product category, ingredients, recommended dosage, warnings, batch number, expiry date and FSSAI licence details. Violations could lead to seizure of stocks, suspension or cancellation of licences, financial penalties and criminal prosecution, including imprisonment.

In a related action on November 13, the FDA seized stocks worth ₹1.39 crore suspected of containing Magnesium Acetyl Taurate and Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), ingredients used in certain health supplements and foods for special dietary purposes. The products were seized after the FSSAI had rejected approval applications for these ingredients. Samples have been sent for laboratory analysis.

The FDA has advised consumers to buy supplements only from licensed outlets, check product labels and avoid products promising rapid weight loss, instant muscle gain or cures for diseases.