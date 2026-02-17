MUMBAI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive in the city today for the ‘India-France Year of Innovation’ event at Gateway of India, police have imposed a 13-hour ban on heavy motor vehicles on the Western Express Highway (WEH). No entry for heavy vehicles on WEH today for Macron, Modi visit

The restriction will be in force from 8am to 9pm today on both carriageways between Vakola flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. Trucks, trailers and other heavy vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch during this period.

The “India-France Year of Innovation” event at Gateway of India, held from February 14 to February 22. The main event is scheduled for Tuesday.

The advisory was issued to facilitate security arrangements and prevent congestion on the arterial route linking south Mumbai to the suburbs. While heavy vehicles will be barred, cars and other light motor vehicles will be allowed, though commuters may face slow movement.

“In order to prevent traffic congestion on Western Express Highway during the visit of the dignitaries, the restrictions have been announced. Four wheelers and other vehicles are allowed to travel on the highway as usual,” a traffic police official said.

In south Mumbai, two stretches will remain closed to all vehicles from 2pm to 9pm: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Regal Junction) and P Ramchandani Marg from Alva Chowk (North Court) to Adam Street Junction. Traffic will be diverted through alternate routes.

Taxi stands and BEST bus stops on P Ramchandani Marg and Adam Street will also remain shut during the restricted hours.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire brigade and police vehicles, are exempt. Government vehicles deployed for VVIP security and those permitted by traffic police for operational requirements will be allowed. Police warned that violators will be prosecuted under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.