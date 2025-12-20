MUMBAI: Schools across the state have been barred from using words such as “international”, “global”, “CBSE” or “English Medium” in their names unless they are officially entitled to use these terms. This was stated in a directive issued by the state education department. No ‘international’, ‘global’ in school names without actual affiliation

The directive was issued following concerns that terms like this were misleading parents and students. A circular issued by the directorate of education on December 15, observed that several schools have been using terms that suggest an international status, CBSE affiliation or English-medium instruction despite lacking the required recognition or approval to use these terms. In some cases, even some Marathi-medium schools were found to be using “English Medium” in their names.

Apart from new schools, the directive also applies to existing schools using such terms.

The department said that in December alone, 11 proposals were sent back at the divisional level with instructions to submit revised applications after changing school names.

Shriram Panzade, joint director, secondary and higher secondary said, “The department noted that the use of words like “international” or “global” creates the impression that a school has overseas branches or international board affiliation, while “CBSE” refers specifically to a central government-established examination board. Using these terms without official affiliation is legally incorrect and can cause confusion among parents, students and the wider public.”

According to the directive, education officers must carefully examine school names, board affiliation and medium of instruction while processing proposals. If a school name is found to be misleading, the institution will be instructed to change it before approval is granted.

Panzade said, “This will apply to existing schools as well. Local education officers can ask existing schools to change their names if they are using “international” or “global” words without any such affiliation.”

While there are no legal provisions to force a school to amend its name, an education officer said existing schools will be directed to do so when they approach the board for renewal of approval, a mandatory process carried out once every three years under the Right to Education Act.